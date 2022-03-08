UNHRC chief to visit China's Xinjiang in May to probe rights allegations

Beijing: UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) chief Michelle Bachelet will make her much-awaited visit to China, including a trip to volatile Xinjiang province where Beijing has been accused of committing human rights violations against Uygur Muslims.

"I am pleased to announce that we have recently reached an agreement with the government of China for a visit," Bachelet said in a video address to the UN's Human Rights Council, adding that the trip is expected to take place in May.

"The government has also accepted the visit of an advanced (Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights) team to prepare (for) my stay in China, including a visit to Xinjiang and other places. This team will depart for China next month," Bachelet was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

The UN's top human rights official had been negotiating with Beijing since September 2018 about a visit to Xinjiang, where over a million mainly Uygur Muslims are alleged to have been held in mass detention camps.