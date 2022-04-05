United States sought to punish disobedient Imran Khan: Russia

Islamabad: Russia has lambasted “another attempt of shameless interference” by the US in the internal affairs of Pakistan, adding that it sought to punish a “disobedient” Imran Khan, a media report said.

Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova said Russia had noted that Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday on Khan’s advice as well as the events preceding it, reports Dawn news.

“Immediately after the announcement of the working visit of Imran Khan to Moscow on February 23-24 this year, the Americans and their Western associates began to exert rude pressure on the prime minister, demanding an ultimatum to cancel the trip,” she said.