UN's Guterres calls for greater equality as world population hitting 8 bn

He noted that billions of people are struggling, hundreds of millions are facing hunger and even famine, and record numbers are on the move seeking opportunities and relief from debt and hardship, wars and climate disasters.

"Unless we bridge the yawning chasm between the global haves and have-nots, we are setting ourselves up for an 8-billion-strong world filled with tensions and mistrust, crisis and conflict," wrote Guterres.

As the world has grown richer and healthier in recent decades, the inequalities have grown too, he pointed out, citing a handful of billionaires control as much wealth as the poorest half of the world, and people in the richest countries can expect to live up to 30 years longer than those in the poorest.