UNWFP lauds India’s contribution in providing life saving food to Afghanistan

The generous contribution by the goverment of India has been acknowledged by the relevant stakeholders in Afghanistan, including UNWFP.

In their recent tweet, UNWFP stated, “For the first half of this year, 16 million people in Afghanistan received life-saving food from WFP. We are grateful for generous donors like India who make that happen”.

As per the government sources, “in view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation and urgent appeals by the UN agencies, India continues to supply humanitarian assistance, including medical and food aid for the Afghan people. In this endeavour, the Government of India has partnered with United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) for the internal distribution of wheat within Afghanistan.”