Upcoming Nepal- India foreign secretary level talks

Nepal's Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal will pay an official visit to India on September 13-14 at the invitation of Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The meeting would be taking place almost after two years of hiatus.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary will hold a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart where the two sides will discuss different areas of cooperation between Nepal and India, the Foreign Ministry statement added.