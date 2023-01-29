Urgently address gaps in leprosy services, accelerate efforts towards zero infection: WHO

“Leprosy is 100 percent curable when detected early, yet today in addition to Covid-19 related challenges, stigma and discrimination - both institutionalised and informal, continue to impede prompt diagnosis and treatment and facilitate onward spread. This has to change,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

In 2021, 140,000 new leprosy cases were reported, with 95 per cent of new cases coming from the 23 global priority countries. Of these, 6 per cent were diagnosed with visible deformities or grade-2 disabilities (G2D). Over 6 per cent of new cases were children under the age of 15, with 368 being diagnosed with grade-2 disabilities.

Dr Singh further added that the countries must continue to urgently restore leprosy services, with a focus on expanding single dose rifampicin chemoprophylaxis, intensifying active case finding, and ensuring prompt diagnosis and treatment with multidrug therapy.

She stressed on focusing attention on vulnerable populations, including women, children, immigrants, refugees, the elderly, the homeless, residents of deprived leprosy colonies and those living in geographically inaccessible areas to end suffering and achieve zero leprosy.