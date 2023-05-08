US: 9 dead including gunman in mall shooting near Dallas

A gunman opened fire at a crowded mall outside Dallas on Saturday, killing at least eight people and injuring at least seven before a police officer killed him. The Allen Fire Department transported nine people to area hospitals, Allen Fire Department Chief Jonathan Boyd said. Seven people died on scene at the Allen Premium Outlets and two others were pronounced dead at the hospital, Boyd said Saturday evening. Three other victims were in critical condition, reported The Hill.

At a news conference Saturday night, Brian E Harvey, the chief of police in Allen, Texas, did not identify a gunman but said the person acted alone.