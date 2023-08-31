US agencies probing Tesla’s use of funds for secret ‘glass house’ for Musk

San Francisco: Federal prosecutors in the US are probing personal benefits Tesla allegedly paid to its CEO Elon Musk in order to build a lavish “glass house” for him.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are investigating the use of Tesla funds to bankroll a secret project -- known internally at Tesla as ‘Project 42’ -- for Musk, reports the Wall Street Journal.

“Manhattan federal prosecutors are investigating Tesla’s use of company funds on a secret project that had been described internally as a house for Chief Executive Elon Musk,” the report said late on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Project 42 involves a large glass structure to be built in Austin, Texas, for Musk.