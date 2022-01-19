US boosts military aid to Ukraine as Russia tensions soar

Kyiv (Ukraine), Jan 19: As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine, the Biden administration said Wednesday it's providing an additional USD 200 million in defensive military aid to the country amid soaring fears of a Russian invasion.
A senior US State Department official said the assistance was approved in late December as part of American efforts to help Ukraine protect itself. Until Wednesday, however, the administration had refused to comment on it.
The official wasn't authorised to discuss the matter publicly before Blinken's meetings in Kyiv and spoke on condition of anonymity.
We are committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs, the official said.
The official did not detail the contents of the aid package.
The announcement came as Blinken opened a hastily arranged visit to Kyiv as he and other administration officials step up warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The White House said Tuesday that Russia could at any point launch an attack in Ukraine.