US braces for another major strike by health care workers

Washington: Riddled with inflation and an un-abating auto workers strike, the US economy is facing the grim prospects of a health care workers strike that could paralyze the working of hospitals across the country.

Claimed to be the largest health care workers strike, over 75,000 healthcare workers struck working on Wednesday and will continue until Friday morning.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, representing healthcare workers and support staff for one of the largest not-for-profit medical systems, announced last week that it would strike if contract negotiations failed with management, media reports said.

Critical patient care staff through the Kaiser Permanente system, including EMTs, nurses, and radiological and lab technicians, will be taking a three-day walk-out against unfair labour practices in California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. Pharmacists and optometrists are the only healthcare workers striking in Washington D.C. and Virginia, media reports said.