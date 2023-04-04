US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

New Delhi, April 4: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has flagged concern over the use of an Indian eye drop that is causing death and blindness among its citizens.

However, the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control said there is no contamination, according to media reports.

The CDC has, in recent months, traced three deaths, eight cases of blindness and dozens of infections caused by a highly drug-resistant bacteria linked to Chennai-based EzriCare artificial tears, made by Global Pharma Healthcare, The New York Times reported.

Drug-resistant bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa has been a cause of concern among people with weak immune systems, residents of nursing homes and patients using catheters and breathing tubes.

In February, Global Pharma Healthcare had recalled and stopped the production of both EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears. And the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had instructed doctors and consumers not to purchase the product from the market and warned those who have already purchased not to use it.

The warning issued by the FDA read, "using contaminated artificial tears increases risk of eye infections that could result in blindness and death".

However, the CDC said it was concerned that the bacteria could gain a foothold in the US, as the bacteria showed signs of spreading among asymptomatic patients, in a Connecticut care centre, who had the bacteria colonised in their bodies.