US CDC investigating over 100 severe hepatitis cases in children

From October 2021 to February 2022, nine severe hepatitis cases in children were reported in Alabama, seven girls and two boys ranging in age from 1 month to 6 years old. Those cases were the first that drew attention to the liver illnesses in children in the US.

On April 21, the CDC issued a nationwide health alert to notify clinicians and public health authorities about a cluster of children identified with hepatitis and adenovirus infection.

The agency asked all physicians to be on the lookout for symptoms and to report any suspected cases of hepatitis of unknown origin to their local and state health departments. Since then, state health departments have been working with pediatric specialists in their states to identify possible cases.