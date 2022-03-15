US, China call for direct talks between India-Pak after missile incident

"We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern," a US State Department official said on Monday when asked if Washington would urge India and Pakistan to hold direct talks on the recent missile incident and other issues.



Also on Monday, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry supported Pakistan's demand for a joint probe into the incident and emphasised the need for direct talks between the two neighbours on all issues, Dawn news reported.



"We called on relevant countries to have dialogue and communication as soon as possible and launch a thorough investigation into this incident," spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.