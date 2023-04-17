US, China indulge in 'transit diplomacy' over Taiwan

China has expressed anger over the meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. The US has not fully used the opportunity when Taiwan's President made a visit to America and Washington officially downplayed Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the US. The meeting held between Kevin McCarthy and Tsai Ing-wen at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library highlighted the strengthening ties between Taiwan and US. After the meeting, McCarthy in a press conference said, "I believe our bond is stronger now than at any time or point in my lifetime."

He further said, "America's support for the people of Taiwan will remain resolute, unwavering and bipartisan." Meanwhile, Taiwan President Tsai said, "We're stronger when we are together," as per the EAF report.