US confirms talks on unblocking Afghan assets

Kabul: The US has confirmed holding talks on unfreezing Afghanistan’s foreign reserves with a high-level Taliban delegation in Doha, media reports said.

As the Taliban government seeks to get the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) assets, the Joe Biden administration wants assurances that the money would be spent on helping the Afghan people, Pajhwok News reported.

The State Department said the United States renewed its pledge of $55 million in fresh aid for the earthquake survivors in Afghanistan.