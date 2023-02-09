US Congress reintroduces Tibet-China conflict bill

Dharamsala: As the legislative year begins, the US Congress is already demonstrating its bipartisan commitment to resolving China's illegal occupation of Tibet by reintroducing a bill pressuring Beijing to resume dialogue with the Dalai Lama's envoys.

Massachusetts Representative Jim McGovern (Democrat), Texas Representative Michael McCaul (Republican), Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley (Democrat), and Indiana Senator Todd Young (Republican), announced the reintroduction of the Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Conflict Act on Wednesday.

The legislation was previously introduced in the House on July 13, 2022 and in the Senate on December 20 last year.