‘US delivers written letter to Russia addressing Moscow’s concerns’

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the US has delivered a written letter to Russia addressing Moscow’s concerns amid escalating tensions on Ukraine’s border.

Blinken told a press conference that the letter, which was delivered to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the US ambassador to Russia, “sets out a serious diplomatic path forward should Russia choose it”, Xinhua news agency reported.

The letter, Blinken said, was in response to Russia recently outlining “its concerns and proposals in writing” to the US.