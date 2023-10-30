US has absolutely no intention to send troops to Israel or Gaza: Kamala Harris

Washington, Oct 30: US Vice-President Kamala Harris has said that Washington has "absolutely no intention" to send combat troops to Israel or Gaza.

Israel has a right to defend itself but that Palestinians deserve "equal measures of safety and security", Harris said during an interview with CBS. Stressing on the importance to differentiate between Hamas and Palestinians, she said: "A terrorist organisation, Hamas, slaughtered hundreds of young people at a concert. By most estimates, at least 1,400 Israelis are dead. Israel, without any question, has a right to defend itself.