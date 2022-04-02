US has clearly distanced itself from Pak: Ex-military chief

He noted that China was not only Islamabad’s neighbour but it “has been supportive of Pakistan” as well.

This closeness, he said, “suits China’s global ambition” because Beijing would prefer to have a neighbour “closer to them and not close to the US”.

For these reasons, the US-Pakistan relationship “is going to be tense for quite some time”, he added.

Asked if he believed Pakistan helped the Taliban take over Kabul in August last year, Admiral Mullen said: “They did not do much to stop it for sure.”