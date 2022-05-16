US has made Pakistan a slave without invading it: Imran Khan

After his ouster, Khan has held several public rallies in different cities, labelling the new government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as traitors and corrupt rulers allegedly imposed at the behest of the US.

Following his ouster, he has blamed the US for conspiring against his government an allegation the US and the incumbent government here have refuted.

“The US has made Pakistan a slave without having to invade it. The people of Pakistan will never accept the imported government,” he said while addressing a rally in Faisalabad in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Sunday.