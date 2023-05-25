US-India partnership holds immense potential: US envoy Garcetti

New Delhi: Thanking External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for a "gracious welcome", US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti noted that the US-India partnership offers a lot of promise.

Following his meeting with EAM Jaishankar in New Delhi, Garcetti expressed that he was thrilled to be here and to witness the strong bond between India and the US. "Thank you, @drsjaishankar, for the gracious welcome! As the US Ambassador to India, I am thrilled to be here and witness the strong bond between our nations. The #USIndia partnership holds immense potential, and I am committed to further strengthening our ties," Garcetti tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Garcetti and Jaishankar met to discuss the progress of the relationship between India-US.