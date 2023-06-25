US-India statement calls on FATF to tighten terror financing standards

During the White House meeting, President Biden and PM Modi reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda, the so-called Islamic State (IS), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul-Mujhahideen, Dawn reported.

Shuja Nawaz, a Pakistani-American scholar, said, “This means that the US is now aligning itself with India to push Pakistan to take verifiable actions against groups that in the past have received sanctuary or patronage.”

“Significant that nothing is said about Indian repression in Kashmir or Manipur or curtailing Gandhi from parliament,” he added.

However, Younus pointed out that the message from the US “has been loud and clear for a while: act against terrorists that have found a safe haven on Pakistani soil, especially those linked to LeT and responsible for terror attacks in Mumbai and Pathankot”.

Asked why Washington was supporting an Indian demand, he further said, “The US has a long history of supporting this demand, and for valid reasons as US citizens also died there.”