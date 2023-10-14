US intelligence warned of increased risk days before Hamas attack

One update from September 28 warned, based on multiple streams of intelligence, that the terror group Hamas was poised to escalate rocket-attacks across the border, CNN reported citing the sources as saying.

An October 5 wire from the CIA warned generally of the increasing possibility of violence by Hamas.

Then, on October 6, the day before the attack, US officials circulated reporting from Israel indicating unusual activity by Hamas -- indications that are now clear: an attack was imminent, CNN reported.