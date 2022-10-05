US jewel thief charged with hate crimes for targeting South Asian women

The estimated worth of all the stolen necklaces is about $35,000.



"Almost all the victims wore a saree, bindi, or other types of ethnic attire when they were attacked," the District Attorney's office said, and added that the spree of attacks, which started in June, mostly took place in San Jose, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, and Santa Clara.



Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen vowed to pursue convictions for anyone who attacked others due to their race or ethnicity.



"I say to our South Asian community that anyone who targets and attacks you will be arrested and treated with the utmost severity under our law. Santa Clara County's precious diversity is our strength, our superpower - not a criminal opportunity," Rosen said in a statement.