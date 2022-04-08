US lawmakers introduce bill for grant of automatic right to H-4 visa holders to work in America

H-4 visas are issued to dependent spouses and children who accompany H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, and H-3 visa holders to the United States. Many H-4 visa holders are highly skilled people in their own right and previously had careers of their own or worked to support their families.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

While H-2A visas are issued to people doing temporary agricultural jobs, H-2B visas are for people doing temporary nonagricultural jobs and H-3 visas are for nonimmigrant trainees or special education exchange visitors.

Introduced by Congresswomen Carolyn Bourdeaux and Maria Elvira Salazar on Thursday, the H-4 Work Authorisation Act seeks to change the current law and grant the spouses of H-1B visa holders an automatic right to work after receiving their H-4 visa.

This would remove the requirement for visa holders to apply for a Form I-765, an Employment Authorisation Document (EAD), they said.