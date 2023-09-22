US NIH rolls out clinical trial of HIV vaccine

“This HIV vaccine clinical trial is another step toward our bold goal,” she added. The vaccine will use a cytomegalovirus (CMV) vector, meaning a weakened version of CMV to deliver the HIV vaccine material to the immune system without causing disease in the study participants. CMV has been present in much of the global population for centuries. Most people living with CMV experience no symptoms and are unaware that they are living with the virus.

CMV remains detectable in the body for life, which suggests it has the potential to deliver and then safely help the body retain HIV vaccine material for a long period, potentially overcoming the waning immunity observed with more short-lived vaccine vectors.