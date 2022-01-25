US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia worry

Washington: The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO response force amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine.

President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring US solidarity with allies there.

Putting the US-based troops on heightened alert for Europe on Monday suggested diminishing hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will back away from what Biden himself has said looks like a threat to invade neighboring Ukraine.