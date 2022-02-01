US pauses Masood Khan’s appointment as Pak Ambassador

He had previously served as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva and New York and as Ambassador to China. Khan was to replace the outgoing Ambassador of Pakistan in Washington Asad Majeed Khan.

The request for agreement for Masood Khan had been sent to the State Department in the second week of November, a Pakistani diplomat said.

The agreement is the approval of a designated diplomat by the receiving state.

Normally, the State Department took four to six weeks to issue agrement for Pakistani ambassadors in the past, a former foreign secretary said.