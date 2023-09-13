US poverty rate soared in 2022, kids worst hit

The Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM), which measures whether people have enough resources to cover their needs, increased 4.6 percentage points in 2022 from a year earlier, Xinhua news agency quoted the report released late Tuesday as saying.

The data also showed that the child poverty rate more than doubled, from 5.2 per cent in 2021 to 12.4 per cent in 2022.

It was the largest change in child poverty since the agency began tracking the index in 2009, the report said.