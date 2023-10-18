US President cancels his Jordon visit amid new tensions but will visit Israel

The explosion took place at the Al Ahli hospital, where injured in the Israel-Hamas conflict were receiving treatment or seeking refuge from ongoing Israeli airstrikes.

Hamas in Gaza reported that approximately 500 people lost their lives in the explosion, attributing blame to Israel. In response, Israel blamed Palestinian militants, while the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second-largest militant group in Gaza, denied responsibility.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the individuals responsible for the hospital blast as "barbaric" and rejected Hamas's allegations of Israeli Defence Force involvement.

This incident occurred shortly after a United Nations school, housing thousands of people in central Gaza, was also struck, resulting in at least six casualties. Protests occurred in the West Bank city of Ramallah, where protestors clashed with security forces who used tear gas to disperse them. These two blast events preceded a visit by the U.S. President Joe Biden to Israel and the Middle East.