US President cancels his Jordon visit amid new tensions but will visit Israel
New Delhi, Oct 18: A massive explosion occurred at a hospital in Gaza City, resulting in the death of hundreds of Palestinians. Hamas attributed the blast to an Israeli airstrike, while Israel contended that it was caused by rockets misfired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
The explosion took place at the Al Ahli hospital, where injured in the Israel-Hamas conflict were receiving treatment or seeking refuge from ongoing Israeli airstrikes.
Hamas in Gaza reported that approximately 500 people lost their lives in the explosion, attributing blame to Israel. In response, Israel blamed Palestinian militants, while the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the second-largest militant group in Gaza, denied responsibility.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the individuals responsible for the hospital blast as "barbaric" and rejected Hamas's allegations of Israeli Defence Force involvement.
This incident occurred shortly after a United Nations school, housing thousands of people in central Gaza, was also struck, resulting in at least six casualties. Protests occurred in the West Bank city of Ramallah, where protestors clashed with security forces who used tear gas to disperse them. These two blast events preceded a visit by the U.S. President Joe Biden to Israel and the Middle East.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed shock and horror at the hospital blast, emphasizing that hospitals should be sanctuaries for preserving human life and should be protected under international humanitarian law.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the strike on the Al Ahli hospital, expressing horror at the loss of hundreds of Palestinian civilian lives and emphasizing the protection of hospitals, clinics, medical personnel, and UN premises under international law.
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi criticized Israel for pushing the region to the brink and called for an end to the war and massacres against Palestinians.
Jordan authorities and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced their withdrawal from the planned summit with the U.S. President in Jordan.
President Biden postponed his visit to Jordan and a planned summit with King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, and President Sisi of Egypt. He condemned the blast.
Biden still planned to visit Israel today to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.