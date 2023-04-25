US President Joe Biden announces he’ll run for re-election

Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he seeks a second term as the US President. This sets up the possibility of a rematch with Donald Trump, The New York Times reported. “Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Biden tweeted on Tuesday.

“That’s why I’m running for re-election as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job,” the president further tweeted. The US President on Tuesday launched his campaign for President: Let’s Finish the Job.