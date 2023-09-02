US President Joe Biden to commend PM Modi for G20 leadership on Delhi visit

During his visit, he will commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, the White House announced in a statement.

"While in New Delhi, the President will also commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026," read the statement. During his visit to India, Biden will participate in the G20 Summit, where he and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combating climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks. "On Saturday and Sunday, the President will participate in the G20 summit, where the President and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combating climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of Putin’s war in Ukraine, and increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges," White House said in a statement.