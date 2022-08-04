US probes reports of Sikh turbans being confiscated at Mexico border

"An internal investigation has been opened to address this matter," the CBP Commissioner was quoted as saying.



According to CBP statistics, nearly 13,000 Indian citizens, including many from Punjab, have been detained by Border Patrol officers at the US-Mexico border in the fiscal year that began in October 2021.



Of these, about three-quarters, or nearly 10,000, have been detained in the Border Patrol's Yuma sector, a 202 km expanse of desert and rocky mountains that stretches from California's Imperial Sand Dunes to the border between Arizona's Yuma and Pima counties.