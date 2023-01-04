US proposes massive hike in H-1B, other visas’ fees

The fee for pre-registration for H-1B visas are proposed to go up by a massive 2,050 per cent from $10 currently to $215, 70 per cent for H-1 category that includes H-1B from $460 to $780, 201 per cent for L visa for intra-company transfers to the US, from $460 to $1,385, and 129 per cent for O category for workers with extraordinary skills.

EB-5 visas for investors and entrepreneurs - also called the millionaires’ visa - will also become expensive, going up by 204 per cent to $11,160 from $3,675 currently.