US provides $250 mn worth of military assistance to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday that the new package includes AIM-9M missiles for air defence, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, and over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest assistance is executed under a previous directive from President Joe Biden using the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). Weapons and equipment being provided through this approach are drawn directly from the Department of Defense's (DoD) inventories for Ukraine.