US, Russia to try more diplomacy amid tensions over Ukraine

With fears of an invasion of Ukraine running high and seemingly intractable demands, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met for about 90 minutes in Geneva on Friday at what the American said was a “critical moment”.

Expectations were low going in, and there was no breakthrough.

Blinken told Lavrov the US would give Russia written responses to Moscow’s proposals next week and suggested the two would likely meet again shortly after that offering some hope that any invasion would be delayed for at least a few more days.