US seizes 94K stolen Bitcoins worth $3.6 bn in biggest ever crypto haul

San Francisco: In the biggest-ever cryptocurrency haul, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has seized and recovered over 94,000 Bitcoins worth $3.6 billion, stolen from crypto exchange Bitfinex by a US-based entrepreneur couple in 2016.

The couple -- Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and Heather Morgan, 31 -- faces charges of conspiring to launder money and to defraud the US government, facing up to 25 years in prison if convicted.