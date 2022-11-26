US seizes call spoofing site that stole millions

San Francisco, Nov 26:The US authorities have seized call spoofing website iSpoof that stole $120 million from the victims.
iSpoof, which said it has been taken over by the FBI and the US Secret Service, provided "spoofing" services that allowed paying customers to conceal their phone numbers by using trusted organisations, like banks or tax offices, in order to conduct social engineering attacks, reports Tech Crunch.
"The services of the website allowed those who sign up and pay for the service to anonymously make spoofed calls, send recorded messages, and intercept one-time passwords," European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, Europol, was quoted as saying in the report.