US sought to punish disobedient Imran Khan: Russia

Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova said Russia had noted that Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday on Khan's advice as well as the events preceding it, reports Dawn news.



"Immediately after the announcement of the working visit of Imran Khan to Moscow on February 23-24 this year, the Americans and their Western associates began to exert rude pressure on the prime minister, demanding an ultimatum to cancel the trip," she said.



"When he nevertheless came to us, (presumable US official Donald Lu) called the Pakistani ambassador in Washington and demanded that the visit be immediately interrupted, which was also rejected," she stated.



"According to the Pakistani media, on March 7 this year, in a conversation with Pakistani Ambassador Asad Majid, a high-ranking American official sharply condemned the balanced reaction of the Pakistani leadership to the events in Ukraine and made it clear that partnerships with the US are possible only if Imran Khan is removed from power," Zakharova said.



The Russian official said that further development of the situation left no doubt that the US "decided to punish the 'disobedient' Imran Khan", noting how lawmakers from within the PTI switched sides to the opposition while the no-confidence vote was submitted to Parliament, Dawn reported.