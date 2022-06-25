US Supreme Court overturns fundamental right to abortion

Codifying the abortion rights through a legislation by congress, he added, is the only option now and that is only possible with more Democrats in both chambers. For the moment, he vowed that women travelling from states that don't allow abortion to states that do will get the full protection of his administration.



Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, slammed the court order. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP's dark and extreme goal of ripping away women's right to make their own reproductive health decisions. Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell (top Republican senator), the Republican Party and their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers," she said, adding: "This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November."



The court issued the order in connection with a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of conception. The law had not been implemented because it was ruled violative of the Supreme Court's order in the Roe v. Wade in 1973, that made abortion a constitutional right. Chief Justice joined his other conservative colleagues to uphold the Mississippi law -- Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health -- 6-3; but he joined the liberal to oppose his conservative colleagues' decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade order in a 5-4 order.



Abortion has been a politically emotive issues, specially with Republican who have had it as a key election plank for decades. The American public, however, stands largely supportive of abortion rights -- 61 per cent favour abortion in all or most cases while 37 per cent want it be made illegal in all or most cases, according to Pew Research Center.