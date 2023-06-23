US to train and fly Indian astronauts to International Space Station in 2024

Chennai: After Russia in 1984, it is now the US to fly Indian astronauts to space.

But this time the US will fly Indian astronauts to the International Space Station next year -- much ahead of India’s own human space mission -- Gaganyaan.

According to the joint statement issued by the US White House, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a course to reach new frontiers across all sectors of space cooperation.

The leaders applauded our growing cooperation on earth and space science, and space technologies.

“They welcomed the decision of NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) to develop a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation by the end of 2023,” the statement said.

“The leaders hailed the announcement by NASA to provide advanced training to Indian astronauts at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, with a goal of mounting a joint effort to the International Space Station in 2024,” the statement notes.