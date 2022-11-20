US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus

"The Office of Diversity and Inclusion, with support from Institutional Integrity, also conducted additional awareness training this week with our police department and will continue its work to expand our cultural education and training opportunities for all of campus," a university statement, released this week, read.

In its statement, the university thanked Sikh leaders, including nonprofit organisations -- The Sikh Coalition and the Global Sikh Council -- who provided expertise and perspective to help with the policy change.

"We will continue to use this incident as an opportunity for learning and growth for our community," said the statement, signed by Chancellor Sharon L Gaber and Chief Diversity Officer Brandon L Wolfe.

The ruling was effective immediately, the university, which had apologised for the incident, said.

A week after the September 22 incident, the university had shared a list of planned actions, including providing support and resources to the students affected by the event.

It had mentioned changing the school's policy and providing additional education and training.