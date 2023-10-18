US vetoes UNSC resolution calling for humanitarian pause in Hamas-Israel conflict

United Nations: While US President Joe Biden was in Israel on Wednesday, his country stood isolated in the Security Council vetoing a resolution calling for a "humanitarian pause" in the conflict between Israel and Hamas but also condemning the terrorist group’s attack.

The resolution proposed by Council President Brazil received 12 votes, including from Washington’s allies France and Japan, while another ally, Britain, and Russia abstained, but it was negated by the US veto.

The vote took place under the shadow of the explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds on Tuesday and the vetoed resolution called for ending attacks on civilians and for sending aid to Gaza.

Palestinians, who blamed an Israeli attack, said at least 470 people were killed in the hospital explosion, while Biden asserted that "it was done by the other team", meaning Palestinians.

Palestinians say more than 3,000 people have been killed in the retaliatory attacks launched by Israel for the destructive incursion by Hamas terrorists who killed at least 1,700 and took about 200 hostages on October 7.

Before the resolution was put to vote, two amendments proposed by Russia failed to pass as they did not get the required nine votes and Washington’s sole negative votes did not count as vetoes.

One amendment called for a complete "ceasefire" as distinct from the "humanitarian pause" suggested in Brazil’s draft and the other demanded condemnation of attacks on civilians in Gaza.