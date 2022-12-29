US winter storm death toll reaches 62

In a statement, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said: "People got stranded in their vehicles and passed away in their cars. We have people that were walking during blizzard conditions and passed away on the street, passed away in snowbanks.



"And we have people that were found that passed away in their homes."



Elsewhere in the US, more than 70,000 customers were without power in Washington and Oregon as of Wednesday afternoon, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.us.



The storm is expected to "linger into the upcoming weekend", the Weather Prediction Center said, adding that some areas could get up to six inches of rainfall.



A surge of heavy rain or mountain snow is also expected on the west and the US south on Thursday and could continue through the end of the week, according to the Center.



In Canada, some residents are still battling power cuts as a result of the storm, including about 19,000 customers in the province of Quebec, public utility provider Hydro-Quebec said on Wednesday.



In Ontario, more than 10,000 customers were still without power, according to power supplier Hydro One.

