US ‘would not endorse’ Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on foreign policy decisions of BJP-led govt: State Department

Washington: The United States "would not endorse" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in which he had alleged that the foreign policy decisions of the BJP-led government have brought all-weather allies China and Pakistan together against India, a top American diplomat has said.
"I will leave it to the Pakistanis and the PRC (the People's Republic of China) to speak to their relationship. I certainly would not - would not endorse those remarks," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday in response to a question on Gandhi's comments in LokSabha.
Responding to another question in his press briefing, Price further said that the countries are not required to choose between the US and China.
"We've made the point all along that it is not a requirement for any country around the world to choose between the United States and China. It is our intention to provide choices to countries when it comes to what the relationship with the United States looks like.
"And we think partnership with the United States conveys a series of advantages that countries typically would not find when it comes to the sorts of partnerships that 'partnerships' may be the wrong term; the sorts of relationships that the PRC has seeked to has sought to have around the world, he said.