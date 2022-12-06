Violence, harassment at work affect nearly 23% of people globally: ILO

Geneva: More than one in five people (almost 23 per cent) in employment worldwide have experienced violence and harassment at work, whether physical, psychological or sexual, according to a recent survey conducted by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and its partners.

The survey, titled ‘Experiences of Violence and Harassment at Work: A global first survey’, published on Monday, found that only half of victims worldwide had disclosed their experiences to someone else, and often only after they had suffered more than one form of violence and harassment, reports Xinhua news agency.

The most common reasons given for non-disclosure were “waste of time” and “fear for their reputation”, the survey found, adding that women were more likely to share their experiences than men (60.7 per cent compared to 50.1 per cent).