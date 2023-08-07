Visiting God’s own country

While traveling through the lush green forests, we didn’t realize how we had reached Tragbal where all Gurez bound passengers stop for sometime. I vividly remember, we had a cup of tea here. From Tragbal onwards, the curiosity to see Peer Baba shrine and Razdan Top is everyone’s top priority. Though we didn’t stop at Peer Baba shrine, yet, Razdan Top didn’t allow us to merely pass by without getting down for a while. The Top filled us with a unique excitement and joy by taking photos with a chain of mountains & herds of sheep grazing on them in the backdrop.