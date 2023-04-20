Vital supplies dwindle, healthcare system threatened in Sudan amid unrest: UN

Khartoum: Amid the ongoing unrest in Sudan, people are running out of food, fuel and other vital supplies, and the healthcare system is in danger of collapse, UN humanitarians said.

"We desperately need a humanitarian pause so that wounded and sick civilians can reach hospitals," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

"People in the capital Khartoum have been unable to safely leave their homes to buy food and other essentials for days now."

OCHA reported on a severely hampered relief-response system and called for a halt to attacks against aid workers and looting of humanitarian facilities, reports Xinhua news agency.

It said that humanitarian actors must be able to carry out their work safely, and aid agencies must be able to move staff and replenish critical supplies safely.