Voting on no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on April 3

Rasheed said that the final decision would be taken at the last hour, adding that PM Imran Khan will “play”till the last ball.

Reiterating his support for the PTI-led government, he stated: “I stand with Imran Khan” and hoped that voting will be held peacefully on April 3.

He also said that the official notification will be issued after the PM accepts the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“In politics, some people win even after losing,” he said.