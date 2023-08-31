Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin spoke of threats to his life days before death

London: A newly-released video of Yevgeny Prigozhin purports to show the Wagner group boss in Africa addressing rumours about his well-being and threats to his life, just days before his death, according to a media report.

“For everyone discussing whether I’m alive or not and how I’m doing. It’s currently a weekend in the second half of August 2023. I’m in Africa,” Prigozhin says in the short video published by the Grey Zone Telegram channel that is linked to Wagner group, The Guardian reported.

“So for those who like to speculate about my liquidation, my private life, my work there, or anything else: everything’s fine,” Prigozhin says, the report said.

Prigozhin’s camouflage outfit and hat in the clip released on Thursday matched his appearance from a separate video released on August 21, which he also claimed was filmed in Africa.

His “weekend in the second half of August” reference suggests the latest clip must have been made on August 19 or 20, a few days before his death.